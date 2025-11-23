Expand / Collapse search

Thanksgiving recipe: Sweet potato casserole

By
Published  November 23, 2025 4:39pm CST
FOX Family Feast
FOX 26 Houston
Thanksgiving recipe: Sweet Potato Casserole

Thanksgiving recipe: Sweet Potato Casserole

In this FOX Family Feast, FOX 26's Denise Middleton and her family welcomes us to the Middleton kitchen to share their sweet potato casserole recipe.

HOUSTON - In this FOX Family Feast, FOX 26's Denise Middleton and her family welcomes us to the Middleton kitchen to share their sweet potato casserole recipe.

Ingredients

  • 5-6 cups cubed sweet potatoes
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup real butter
  • 1 tbsp cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 cup half/half
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1-2 cups mini marshmallows
  • 1 cup chopped pecans

Steps

  1. Add all ingredients (except the pecans or marshmallows) into a large mixing bowl.
  2. Mash, whip or keep chunky
  3. Fold in pecans
  4. Place in a well buttered 9x13 casserole pan (glass is best)
  5. Smooth out the top of the casserole
  6. Sprinkle on marshmallows
  7. BAKE: 350 for 25 minutes or until bubbly and marshmallows are toasted.
  8. Take out of the oven and let cool for 10 minutes.

Find more recipes here
 

FOX Family FeastFood and DrinkHolidays