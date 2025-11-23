Thanksgiving recipe: Sweet potato casserole
HOUSTON - In this FOX Family Feast, FOX 26's Denise Middleton and her family welcomes us to the Middleton kitchen to share their sweet potato casserole recipe.
Ingredients
- 5-6 cups cubed sweet potatoes
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/3 cup real butter
- 1 tbsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 cup half/half
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1-2 cups mini marshmallows
- 1 cup chopped pecans
Steps
- Add all ingredients (except the pecans or marshmallows) into a large mixing bowl.
- Mash, whip or keep chunky
- Fold in pecans
- Place in a well buttered 9x13 casserole pan (glass is best)
- Smooth out the top of the casserole
- Sprinkle on marshmallows
- BAKE: 350 for 25 minutes or until bubbly and marshmallows are toasted.
- Take out of the oven and let cool for 10 minutes.