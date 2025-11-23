Marmo Chef offers Thanksgiving Leftover inspiration- Italian Style

Chef Ilias Gugole at Marmo takes Katie Stone’s challenge to come up with a new take on Thanksgiving leftovers.

Having only been in the United States a couple of years, the chef began by studying traditional American Thanksgiving dishes. He then put his own master's touch and came up with some great-tasting and somewhat easy dishes for the home chef to prepare out of the Thanksgiving leftovers.

The Texas-sized Arancini is made with unused leftover stuffing bread crumbs, turkey meat and gravy. Feel free to add in a little stuffing as well. It’s served on a bed of spicy marinara sauce.

What to do with left over mashed potatoes? Chef Ilias has an answer, make gnocchi!

Gnocchi is served with a turkey gravy and parmesan cheese sauce, garnished with walnuts and fresh sage.

Risotto with Saffron uses turkey broth to make the risotto and incorporates bits of left over leg meat sauteed in butter with mushrooms

Gnocchi Pasta is stuffed with sweet potatoes, ricotta and turkey.

Turkey Meatloaf, utilizes leftover turkey meat ground and seasoned with Italian spices, served with sweet potatoes and cranberry relish.

And we're ending the meal with a Cranberry Crostate — basically a pie made from your leftover cranberries with a side of mascarpone.

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends is available on demand on FOX Local on your smart TV, and on the FOX 26 YouTube channel.

Dig deeper:

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston Restaurant Weeks. "Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following her battle with cancer. She was 68 years old.

Stone’s final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her Mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1st through Labor Day each year. Together Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas

Eat Drink HTX – February 15- 28, 2026

Houston Restaurant Weeks- August 1 – September 7, 2026

More about the foundation https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org

Houston Food Bank – houstonfoodbank.org