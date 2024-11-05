How to watch live news coverage, find election results on Election Night

Election Day is here, and Americans are eagerly awaiting to see who will become the country's 47th president and the outcome of several other races.

In a deeply divided nation, the election is a true toss-up between Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former president Donald Trump.

In Texas, Ted Cruz is attempting to hold his Senate seat amid a challenge from Dallas Congressman Colin Allred.

If you're making Election Night plans, FOX 26 is the place for you to track real-time election results, get breaking news alerts and watch live local coverage from Texas and around the country.

How to track election results

You can watch the map above for election results for president, Congress and governors across the United States.

The results will start to come in after polls on the East Coast close at 6 p.m. CT.

Texas is expected to see its first results shortly after 7 p.m. CT.

How to watch live Election Night news coverage

Stream live Election Night coverage with FOX 26 Houston throughout the day.

Watch election editions of Forecasting with Friends and Caroline and Rashi, plus special election coverage throughout the day.

We will have live coverage on FOX 26 and FOX LOCAL throughout the night as the results start to come in.

On our connected-TV app, FOX 26 Houston will highlight local and national coverage from the FOX 26 news team, plus live local news coverage from five key swing states: FOX 29 News Philadelphia, FOX 5 Atlanta, FOX 2 Detroit, FOX6 News Milwaukee, FOX6 News Milwaukee and FOX 10 Phoenix.

On FOX LOCAL mobile, you can stream Election Night coverage on the go and track election maps and results. We'll send breaking news alerts when races are called.

Check out the video player above if you'd like to tune in to national news coverage from LiveNOW from FOX.