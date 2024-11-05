How many people have voted so far in Harris County?
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Thousands of voters cast a ballot on Tuesday at the more than 700 voting locations in Harris County.
Polls in Harris County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In 2020, 200,898 people voted on Election Day in Harris County.
In 2016, 227,901 people voted on Election Day in the county.
Here's how many people have voted in the county so far.
3:05 p.m. Update
Harris County says it passed the 200,000 voter mark at 3:05 p.m.
200,898 voted in-person in Harris County on Election Day in 2020.
1 p.m. Update
153.5K people have cast votes in-person in Harris County as of 1 p.m.
11 a.m. Update
The Harris County Elections Department says by 11 a.m., 103.8K people cast a vote on Election Day.
9: 15 a.m. Update
The Harris County Elections Department says 60.7K people cast a ballot by 9:15 a.m.