Harris County Judge: Lina Hidalgo leading in the primary after early votes

It's been less than an hour since polls closed for the 2022 Texas Primary Election and Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo is leading ahead of all other candidates for Harris County Judge.

Early voting results show Hidalgo ahead by 70 percent, that is, more than 62,000 votes for the Democratic nominees.

Meanwhile, Republican candidate, Alexandria del Moral Mealer leads the GOP nomination with 31 percent of the vote and Vidal Martinez trailing behind by 25 percent.

