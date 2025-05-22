Chicken Salad takeover: Allison's Cooking Diary

We have a fun edition of Allison's Cooking Diary this week.... Chicken Salad takeover! I am sharing my mom's famous cherry chicken salad, and we are trying the viral Hampton's chicken salad. You will want to make both for your family BBQ this summer!

Carol's Cherry Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

2 large chicken breasts, cubed

¾ cup mayo

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

¼ cup dried cherries

1-2 green onions, diced

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Salt & pepper

Method:

Dice the chicken breasts and place in a bowl. Add in the mayo, Dijon mustard, dried cherries, green onion, garlic powder and salt & pepper. Mix until combined. Serve on a croissant, sourdough bread or enjoy with your favorite cracker!

Viral Hampton's Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

2 large chicken breasts, shredded

2-3 celery stalks, finely diced

1 small shallot, finely diced

Salt & pepper

½ teaspoon onion powder

2 ½ teaspoons rice wine vinegar

½ cup mayo

Method: