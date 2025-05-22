Chicken Salad takeover: Allison's Cooking Diary
HOUSTON - We have a fun edition of Allison's Cooking Diary this week.... Chicken Salad takeover! I am sharing my mom's famous cherry chicken salad, and we are trying the viral Hampton's chicken salad. You will want to make both for your family BBQ this summer!
Carol's Cherry Chicken Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 large chicken breasts, cubed
- ¾ cup mayo
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- ¼ cup dried cherries
- 1-2 green onions, diced
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt & pepper
Method:
- Dice the chicken breasts and place in a bowl.
- Add in the mayo, Dijon mustard, dried cherries, green onion, garlic powder and salt & pepper. Mix until combined.
- Serve on a croissant, sourdough bread or enjoy with your favorite cracker!
Check out more of Allison's Cooking Diary
Viral Hampton's Chicken Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 large chicken breasts, shredded
- 2-3 celery stalks, finely diced
- 1 small shallot, finely diced
- Salt & pepper
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- 2 ½ teaspoons rice wine vinegar
- ½ cup mayo
Method:
- Shred the chicken breasts. You can use two forks, or put the chicken into your stand mixer.
- Finely dice the celery and shallot. Add into the shredded chicken.
- Stir in the salt, pepper and onion powder.
- Drizzle with the rice wine vinegar and stir in your mayo.
- This will be creamy and well incorporated! Enjoy your favorite toast!