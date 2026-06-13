Nearly 200 volunteers fan out across Houston suburbs to fight trafficking ahead of World Cup rush

The Brief Nearly 200 volunteers with Elijah Rising are splitting into small teams to canvas hotels across Houston suburbs like Katy and The Woodlands for human trafficking. The coordinated push comes as advocates warn that massive crowds for the FIFA World Cup are driving up local demand for illicit sex and labor. Volunteers are taking a completely judgment-free approach to hand out life-saving resources and connect victims to immediate emergency housing.



As the global spotlight shines on Houston for the FIFA World Cup, a local organization warns that a shadow economy is ramping up right alongside the soccer rush.

Trafficking prevention during FIFA World Cup

Local perspective:

The nonprofit organization Elijah Rising confirms 185 volunteers have signed up for a massive, coordinated outreach operation targeting suburban hotels and motels.

Because Houston is so spread out, organizers say a "one-size-fits-all" approach won't work. Instead, volunteers are splitting up into nimble, 3-to-5-person teams to deploy simultaneously into four major suburban hubs:

The Woodlands

Katy

Baytown

Dickinson

Casting a ‘Broad Net’

What they're saying:

"We've had over 100 volunteers sign up to want to do outreach and work in our emergency safe home and care for women that are coming out of trafficking," said David Gamboa, Communications Director for Elijah Rising. "Or maybe reach those who don't know there are resources available to them."

Why you should care:

With the World Cup bringing an influx of international tourists to the area, experts say the demand for illicit sex and labor naturally spikes.

"We're really trying to cast a broad net all across the city," Gamboa said. "We're reaching out to places where prostitution is happening up towards the Woodlands. Katy, Baytown, of course, central Houston. We're hitting up hotels and motels, making sure people know that there is help. If you are being trafficked, there are people that are willing to step in and help you."

‘Judgement-Free’ Strategy

How It Works:

Organizers gave the volunteers strict instructions before heading out: Go in completely judgment-free.

The goal is not to make arrests, but to hand out life-saving resources and open a door for victims who are trapped.

Advocates want the public to understand the clear legal definitions of human trafficking:

Underage Victims: If a minor is being sold for sex, it is automatically sex trafficking. Period.

Adult Victims: Anyone forced, frauded, or coerced into sex acts is a victim of trafficking.

Labor Trafficking: With major sporting events, labor trafficking also spikes in the hospitality and service industries.

Elijah Rising also operates an emergency safe home that is fully prepared to take in and care for any women who are able to escape trafficking situations.

Advocates are urging suburban hotel staff, delivery drivers, and everyday neighbors to keep their eyes open and report anything that looks out of place.

If You Need Help

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, resources are available 24/7.

National Human Trafficking Hotline: Call 1-888-373-7888 or text "HELP" or "INFO" to 233733.