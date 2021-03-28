Winter storm exposed catastrophic disfunction which lawmaker are trying to repair - What's Your Point?

As Texas continues to unwind the financial wreckage generated by the disastrous winter storm FOX 26 reported a "price gouging lawsuit this week by the city of San Antonio which accused two pipelines of hiking the price of natural gas 15,000% during the peak of the crisis - an action which generated hundreds of millions of dollars in windfall profits.

It is just one high-profile layer of the catastrophic dysfunction that state lawmakers are attempting to repair.

For insight into that process - we turned to Pulitzer prize-winning reporter Ken Herman of the Austin American Statesman and Ross Ramsey, editor, and co-founder of the Texas Tribune.