Winter storm exposed catastrophic disfunction which lawmaker are trying to repair - What's Your Point?

Winter storm exposed catastrophic disfunction which lawmaker are trying to repair


 



Houston -  As Texas continues to unwind the financial wreckage generated by the disastrous winter storm FOX 26  reported a "price gouging lawsuit this week by the city of San Antonio which accused two pipelines of hiking the price of natural gas 15,000% during the peak of the crisis - an action which generated hundreds of millions of dollars in windfall profits.
 It is just one high-profile layer of the catastrophic dysfunction that state lawmakers are attempting to repair.

For insight into that process - we turned to Pulitzer prize-winning reporter Ken Herman of the Austin American Statesman and Ross Ramsey, editor, and co-founder of the Texas Tribune.

WYP host Greg Groogan talks with Ross Ramsey, Texas Triune, and Ken Hermann, Austin American Statesman, about the financial fallout from the Texas winter storm and what the state legislature is doing for the citizens of the Lone Star state.