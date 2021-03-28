Winter storm death toll now at 111, most from hypothermia - What's Your Point?

Expand / Collapse search

More on the devastating aftermath of the Texas Winter Storm, according to the State Health Department 111 people died, most of them from hypothermia.

Houston - We've spent a considerable amount of time on this show talking about the "self-inflicted" nature of the catastrophe which unfolded when our state was hammered by the ferocious winter storm.

This week a sobering number was released about the terrible human cost.
One hundred eleven people lost their lives as a direct result of this preventable event - mostly from exposure.


 They froze to death unnecessarily, because of poor planning, poor leadership, and frankly, a considerable amount of greed. 

