Wait in Mexico, a solution or creating a bigger problem - What's Your Point?

The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way this week for reinstatement of the Trump-era immigration policy known as "wait in Mexico".



Conservatives credited the protocol with vastly reducing the flow of undocumented immigrants by requiring those seeking asylum to remain south of the border until their court hearing.



Republicans say the Biden administration's lifting of the policy triggered an onslaught of illegal crossings which have overwhelmed federal authorities and blindsided under-resourced border communities with crime.



Host Greg Groogan asks the panel - given what's unfolding in Texas, should the president simply comply with the ruling, as a practical means of re-gaining some control?

