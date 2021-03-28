Expand / Collapse search

Voting restrictions pass in Georgia, is Texas next - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

State voter protection bills rampant across the country

This week the Georgia governor signed into law new voting rules, to protect the integrity of elections, but many believe it's more about voter suppression. The WYP panel weighs in on the controversy.

Houston - In Republican-controlled state legislatures across the country, most notably, in Georgia and here in Texas, major efforts are underway to tighten election rules and eliminate the opportunity for voter fraud.
 Republicans say these so-called election integrity measures will make sure only those who are genuinely eligible to cast ballots participate in the democratic process.

This week during the first press conference of his presidency, Joe Biden called the collective GOP effort a "sick" act of suppression.


Despite the absence of any demonstrable proof of fraud that would stand up in court, Georgia lawmakers approved a slate of restrictions Friday.  
 