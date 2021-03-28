Voting restrictions pass in Georgia, is Texas next - What's Your Point?

In Republican-controlled state legislatures across the country, most notably, in Georgia and here in Texas, major efforts are underway to tighten election rules and eliminate the opportunity for voter fraud.

Republicans say these so-called election integrity measures will make sure only those who are genuinely eligible to cast ballots participate in the democratic process.

This week during the first press conference of his presidency, Joe Biden called the collective GOP effort a "sick" act of suppression.

"This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle. I mean, this is gigantic." — President Joe Biden



Despite the absence of any demonstrable proof of fraud that would stand up in court, Georgia lawmakers approved a slate of restrictions Friday.

