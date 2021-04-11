Voters and corporations react to election bills moving through the state legislature

Watch more What's Your Point discussions

Claiming far too many Texans have lost faith in our elections - republican state lawmakers this week moved a slate of reforms and restrictions a step closer to becoming law.

Aimed at reducing the likelihood of fraud, House Bill 6 and its Senate counterpart, SB7x, roll-back pandemic-driven experiments in Harris County like 24-hour polling places and drive-thru voting, while also imposing harsh criminal penalties for those convicted of breaking the rules.

Labeled voter "suppression" and "Jim Crow 2" by Harris County Democrats - the Republican bills have drawn public opposition from "big name" Texas corporations - like Dell Computer and American Airlines, "push back" which ignited the fury of Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

"Let me tell you what, Mr. American Airlines, I take it personally. You are questioning my integrity and the integrity of the Governor and the 18 Republicans who voted for this. When you suggest we are trying to suppress the vote you are in essence, between the lines calling us racists and that will not stand. — Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick

Patrick went on to call out Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner as "race baiters" and "liars".

Rice Political Scientist Mark Jones calls the Democratic "suppression" charge "disingenuous hyperbole" in large part because HB 6 and Senate Bill 7 essentially re-instate the election standards in place before the pandemic.

