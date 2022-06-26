Uvalde investigation revealing what happened in those 77 horrific minutes - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - 77 minutes.
We are learning more about the 77 minutes that elapsed between the beginning of the homicidal rampage in Uvalde, and Its tragic conclusion.
The latest revelation, as established via surveillance video, documents a failure by law officers on the scene to immediately storm the Robb Elementary classroom where an 18-year-old gunman was slaughtering 19 children and two teachers.
We also have learned the officers had at their disposal high-caliber semi-automatic rifles, ballistic shields, and a forcible entry tool used by firefighters.
Tragically, what they did not have was an order to "move-in"... and so they waited . . .77 minutes.
You've all read the reporting, was this horrible crime made worse by a "failure of leadership?"