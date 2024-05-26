Expand / Collapse search
Uvalde families reach settlement with the city and sue Texas DPS- What's Your Point?

By
Published  May 26, 2024 1:32pm CDT
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Uvalde families mark 2 year anniversary of deadly shooting

2 years after the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School the families of the young victims have reached a settlement with the city of Uvalde and began lawsuits against, Texas DPS, a gun manufacturer, Instagram, and Activision the company that makes the video game Call of Duty which features the Daniel Defense gun used by the shooter.

HOUSTON - And for the families of 19 defenseless children either slaughtered or gravely wounded in their elementary school, the next right thing is to sue 92 state troopers who inexplicably failed to confront a homicidal gunman with the same lethal force he was unleashing on 8- and 9-year-old kids.

 The $500 million lawsuit against members of the Texas Department of Safety alleges negligence on the part of troopers for ignoring their active shooter training. and refusing to engage a threat event as lives were being taken.

Josh Koskoff, the attorney for the Uvalde families emphasizes, "These were the last lines of defense for these children, but they were failed long before the shooting."

We learned this week that the families accepted a $2 million settlement with the city of Uvalde which represented the maximum payout available from the municipality’s liability insurance. 

Two key words here "qualified immunity" 