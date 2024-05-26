Uvalde families reach settlement with the city and sue Texas DPS- What's Your Point?

"We've been let down so many times. The time has come to do the right thing." — Jose Cazares, father of Uvalde victim

And for the families of 19 defenseless children either slaughtered or gravely wounded in their elementary school, the next right thing is to sue 92 state troopers who inexplicably failed to confront a homicidal gunman with the same lethal force he was unleashing on 8- and 9-year-old kids.

The $500 million lawsuit against members of the Texas Department of Safety alleges negligence on the part of troopers for ignoring their active shooter training. and refusing to engage a threat event as lives were being taken.

Josh Koskoff, the attorney for the Uvalde families emphasizes, "These were the last lines of defense for these children, but they were failed long before the shooting."

We learned this week that the families accepted a $2 million settlement with the city of Uvalde which represented the maximum payout available from the municipality’s liability insurance.

Two key words here "qualified immunity"