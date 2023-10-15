TX Senate sends border enforcement bill to House

Texas Senate passes bill criminalizing border entry with potential prison time
Texas Senate has criminalized border entry, responding to frustration with Biden's perceived leniency toward 7-8 million undocumented immigrants.
Houston - What the state senate ultimately voted to do was make illegal entry across our international border a violation of Texas criminal law - punishable by prison time.
Clearly this measure, which may not pass constitutional muster, is driven by frustration with President Biden’s willingness to allow 7 to 8 million undocumented immigrants to cross ....largely unfettered.