TX Senate sends border enforcement bill to House

"We don't know how we're going to pay for it, we don't know where we're going to put them, and we don't think it's going to affect any migration patterns whatsoever, so I don't know why we're doing it. Why are we doing it? — Nathan Johnson, (D) Dallas County

What the state senate ultimately voted to do was make illegal entry across our international border a violation of Texas criminal law - punishable by prison time.

Clearly this measure, which may not pass constitutional muster, is driven by frustration with President Biden’s willingness to allow 7 to 8 million undocumented immigrants to cross ....largely unfettered.