Two tax reducing propositions on the May 7th ballot - What's Your Point?

Timing, as they say, is everything.

Never in any real danger of failing two tax relief measures set for a statewide vote on May 7 may set a record for margin of victory.

Proposed and passed through the legislature by State Senator Paul Bettencourt, one would increase the so-called Homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000.

The other constitutional amendment would lower the property tax bills of elderly and disabled Texans with the state promising to reimburse local school districts for the lost revenue.

Bettencourt believes the state will have plenty of sales tax and energy-generated revenue to fund the relief.

"Remember, this is the taxpayers' money," said Bettencourt.