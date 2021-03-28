There are some positives but overall the pandemic has been devastating to Texas courts

Call it what it is - a devastating, continuing cost of the year-long pandemic.

I'm referring to our state's monster back-log of unresolved civil and criminal cases.

In his State of the Judiciary address, Chief Justice Nathan Hecht of the Texas Supreme Court revealed just how far we've fallen behind.

"With jury trials that courts must work through and with an expected surge in new case filings held off during the pandemic, with only current resources we estimate it may take three years to completely catch up" — Chief Justice Natha Hecht, Texas Supreme Court

Three years means more folks spending more time sitting in jail awaiting trial at taxpayer expense.

Currently, 83% of people in jail are awaiting trial, and have not been found guilty.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez estimates the felony back-log in Harris county alone is 60,000 cases.

That's also bad news for crime victims because the success of prosecution falls pretty dramatically with the passage of time.

