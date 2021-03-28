There are some positives but overall the pandemic has been devastating to Texas courts
Houston - Call it what it is - a devastating, continuing cost of the year-long pandemic.
I'm referring to our state's monster back-log of unresolved civil and criminal cases.
In his State of the Judiciary address, Chief Justice Nathan Hecht of the Texas Supreme Court revealed just how far we've fallen behind.
Three years means more folks spending more time sitting in jail awaiting trial at taxpayer expense.
Currently, 83% of people in jail are awaiting trial, and have not been found guilty.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez estimates the felony back-log in Harris county alone is 60,000 cases.
That's also bad news for crime victims because the success of prosecution falls pretty dramatically with the passage of time.