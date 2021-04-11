"The least amount of force necessary" week 2 of the Chauvin trial - What's Your Point?

"The least amount of force necessary" - a critical line of expert police testimony delivered this week in the murder trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin.

Policing experts testified further that "use of force" should automatically de-escalate once a suspect is handcuffed.

That did not happen for Houston native George Floyd.

Multiple experts this week ruled out fentanyl or methamphetamine overdose as the cause of death, leaving intact the prosecution assertion that George Floyd died of asphyxiation.