The eyes of Texas are upon you and the band plays on - What's Your Point?

The University of Texas has announced its marching band will continue to play "The Eyes of Texas"

Despite demands, the "alma mater" be permanently retired because it likely originated from a turn of the 20th-century minstrel show which featured racially offensive characters in "black face".

In a clunky compromise, UT is forming a second marching band for those students who refuse to play the controversial tune.

The University's decision to retain "The Eyes of Texas" has drawn fierce protest from those who see it as representative of a racist past - and an equally ferocious defense from alumni who view it as UT "heritage" with no bigoted or discriminatory intent.

This week’s panel: Tony Diaz - host of Latino Politics and News on KPFT radio, well-known businessman and columnist Bill King, Charles Blain, founder of the advocacy group Urban Reform, conservative commentator – Gary Polland, and former city council member, Sue Lovell, continue the discussion during What's Your Point?- OVERTIME