Suspended TX Attorney General Ken Paxton facing 2 trials - impeachment and securities fraud
Houston - Ken Paxton's long-awaited securities fraud trial has a start date - August 3. After a change of venue to Houston from Colin County that decade-old case appears set to get underway "sooner" rather than "later"
Meantime - Paxton’s impeachment team has filed motions seeking to disqualify certain Democratic senators from sitting in judgment - citing their alleged "bias".
Sadly, for us in the media, folks on both sides are adhering to Lt. Governor Dan Patrick’s pre-trial gag order, the result being zero hyperbolic, pre-trial verbal "gamesmanship" from the likes of opposing superstar lawyers Tony Buzbee and Rusty Hardin.