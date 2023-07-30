Suspended TX Attorney General Ken Paxton facing 2 trials - impeachment and securities fraud

"Where Harris County is a neutral playing field. There are millions of potential jurors that come from all walks of life, all political persuasions and there will be a good cross-section of the community. You will get a better jury in Harris County than anywhere else in Texas. — Kent Schaffer, Houston Criminal Defense Attorney

Ken Paxton's long-awaited securities fraud trial has a start date - August 3. After a change of venue to Houston from Colin County that decade-old case appears set to get underway "sooner" rather than "later"

Meantime - Paxton’s impeachment team has filed motions seeking to disqualify certain Democratic senators from sitting in judgment - citing their alleged "bias".

Sadly, for us in the media, folks on both sides are adhering to Lt. Governor Dan Patrick’s pre-trial gag order, the result being zero hyperbolic, pre-trial verbal "gamesmanship" from the likes of opposing superstar lawyers Tony Buzbee and Rusty Hardin.