Suspended TX Attorney General Ken Paxton facing 2 trials - impeachment and securities fraud

Houston braces for historic trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Houston attorney Kent Schaffer discusses the upcoming securities fraud trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, which has been relocated to Houston. At the same time, Paxton's impeachment team seeks to disqualify certain Democratic senators from the trial, all under a pre-trial gag order, leading to anticipation of historic opening arguments.

Houston - Ken Paxton's  long-awaited securities fraud trial has a start date - August 3.  After a change of venue to Houston from Colin County that decade-old case appears set to get underway "sooner" rather than "later"

 Meantime - Paxton’s impeachment team has filed motions seeking to disqualify certain Democratic senators from sitting in judgment - citing their alleged "bias".

 Sadly, for us in the media, folks on both sides are adhering to Lt. Governor Dan Patrick’s pre-trial gag order, the result being zero hyperbolic, pre-trial verbal "gamesmanship" from the likes of opposing superstar lawyers Tony Buzbee and Rusty Hardin.