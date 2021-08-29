Suspects out-on-bond take another life- What's Your Point?

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The murder of a vacationing New Orleans police officer here in Houston has just added an excruciating exclamation point to the call for felony bond reform.



We learned this week that both suspects accused of robbing and then executing officer Everett Briscoe had been previously released by Harris county judges on multiple felony bonds.

Crime stoppers Andy Kahan tells us Briscoe is one of 131 people killed in our community by criminals cut-loose after previously committing crimes for which they could have been held in custody pending trial.



Panel - state lawmakers this weekend pushed through a measure many are praying will limit future carnage.

