Supreme Court rules against Biden's student loan forgiveness program- What's Your Point?

Supreme Court rules against Biden's authority to forgive student loans, impact on borrowers

The Supreme Court's conservative majority ruled against President Biden's authority to forgive roughly $400 billion in student loans without congressional approval, sparking reactions from borrowers who face financial burdens and highlighting the repercussions for ongoing debt relief efforts.

Houston -  Reaction to another major supreme court decision impacting an estimated 40 million Americans mired in college debt - with the conservative majority ruling President Biden did not have the authority to forgive some $400 billion in loans without congressional approval.

 Another high court decision of consequence came in favor of a web designer who declined to accept business from a gay couple - citing her religious beliefs.