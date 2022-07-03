Supreme Court okays prayer on football field as protected speech - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Supreme court sides with football coach
Former Bremerton, Washington high school football coach Joseph Kennedy reacting to news that the Supreme Court ruled his practice of praying on the field after games was protected by the Constitution.
Dissenting liberal justices on the court claimed Kennedy's prayers improperly incorporated his religious beliefs into a school event and had a "coercive" impact on students.
But the conservative majority said Kennedy's post-game religious observance was protected speech - during a time when he was no longer responsible for overseeing students.
Did the firing of coach Kennedy amount to "government overreach"....or was it necessary to maintain the strict separation of church and state?