Supreme Court okays prayer on football field as protected speech - What's Your Point?

6-3 ruling a victory for Joseph Kennedy over Bremerton School District

Panel discusses the firing of Washington High School Coach Joseph Kennedy and if it was "government overreach" or necessary to maintain the strict separation of church and state.

HOUSTON - Supreme court sides with  football coach

Former Bremerton, Washington high school football coach Joseph Kennedy reacting to news that the Supreme Court ruled his practice of praying on the field after games was protected by the Constitution.
Dissenting liberal justices on the court claimed Kennedy's prayers improperly incorporated his religious beliefs into a school event and had a "coercive" impact on students.
But the conservative majority said Kennedy's post-game religious observance was protected speech - during a time when he was no longer responsible for overseeing students.
Did the firing of coach Kennedy amount to "government overreach"....or was it necessary to maintain the strict separation of church and state?
 