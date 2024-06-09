Sunday morning with the Mayor - What's Your Point?

WATCH WHAT'S YOUR POINT? AND WHAT'S YOUR POINT? OVERTIME! ON YOUR SMART TV

At a recent Houston city council meeting, Controller Chris Hollins said, "We all know the high-level math on this is its upwards of a billion dollars of financial impact for the city and it’s my responsibility at a baseline level understand what's going on in it before putting it forward to you."

Houston Controller Chris Hollins insisting on more time to review terms of a negotiated labor settlement between the city of Houston and its long-suffering firefighters - I say long-suffering because as we've consistently reported - these brave first-responders have been serving without a contract for eight brutal years.

Enter Mayor John Whitmire who almost immediately sat down at the table and hammered out a deal - $650 million for over-due back pay - five years of structured pay hikes and benefits moving forward to get Houston Fire Department competitive with other departments - and stop nearly a decade of destructive attrition.

"I'm tired of paying lawyers, I'd rather be paying firefighters." — Mayor John Whitmire

"I didn't come here to rubber stamp Sylvester Turner's programs. Some are better than others. I am being driven by data." Houston Mayor John Whitmire discussing the deal reached on the high-profile Shepard Durham mobility project. The mayor has also expressed concerns over the unintended consequences of accepting federal funds with "strings attached".

"Great cities are safe cities and it's been ignored for 8 years" — Mayor John Whitmire

After the interview with the Mayor I sat with the What's Your Point? panel for their feedback.