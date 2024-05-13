Throwing financial shade at Mayor John Whitmire's labor deal with Houston's firefighters

I got to be crystal clear before we give the firefighters an additional nickel we are already upside down from a structural standpoint. What we can afford today is we can't afford the current set of services we provide to the city of Houston without bring down the cost of them or increasing revenues.

"I've got to be crystal clear before we give the firefighters an additional nickel we are already upside down from a structural standpoint. What we can afford today is we can't afford the current set of services we provide to the city of Houston without bringingdown the cost of them or increasing revenues." — Houston Controller Chris Hollins

The deal provides $650 million in back pay for the seven years the first responders worked without a contract - and guarantees wage hikes and benefits over the next five years aimed at making the department more competitive.

As for the analysis from Hollins - let’s just say it was not well received by either the mayor or the firefighters.

Mayor John WHitmire: "It does disappoint me that the very Monday after the save lives over the weekend. Words matter - that people were trashing their future compensation. Even saying if the city had paid them more over the last eight years, we wouldn't be looking at such a debt. Really?"