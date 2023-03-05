State Democrats push for common sense gun reform - What's Your Point?

:The fact that we are sitting here and have the ability to do something to help their grieving and to help stop the mass shooting and we don’t do anything, that’s on us!,"

Houston State Senator Carol Alvarado speaking about a slate of gun reforms proposed by the upper chamber's Democratic caucus.

They include increasing the age from 18 to 21 for the purchase of semi-automatic rifles, the legal age, a "red flag" law to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally unstable, a 72-hour "cooling off" period after buying a firearm and a mandatory background check for all gun sales.

Given the incredibly emotional statewide outcry following the Uvalde school massacre and polling which tells us a majority of Texans favor at least some reform,

