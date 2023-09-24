"Quite frankly to wait, waiting for what? What are we waiting for . . . Somebody else to die, for another child to be diagnosed. . . What are we waiting for? — Mayor Sylvester Turner

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner fuming over a delay in his proposal to relocate residents of the 5th ward living near legacy creosote contamination from Union Pacific.

The mayor's outrage would seem a great deal more let’s say "appropriate" - if the city council and the Houston housing authority weren’t planning to move hundreds of low-income families to their new low-income project at 800 Middle Street in 2nd ward.

This week the controversial $100 million plus project surrounded by legacy ash waste dumps, active lead processors, and a former state Superfund site was hammered by the Texas Commission for Environmental Quality with four violations - including the release of toxic waste.

Jackie Medcalf, Executive Director at Texas Health and Environment Alliance explains. " Not only did they find class two hazardous waste, but it's openly exposed and available for people or animals to come in contact with in addition to floodwater and run-off making its way into the bayou. This is very serious.."

A little advice for the out-going mayor - before you start clamoring to "move-out" people from one contaminated site, you probably shouldn't be quietly preparing to "move-in" hundreds of other people next door to toxic dumps.....that the city you represent created.....and failed to clean-up. . . . am I wrong?

