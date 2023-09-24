Expand / Collapse search

State cracks down on Houston Housing Authority for "unleashing" toxic waste

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Environmental concerns grow as Houston mayor initiates housing relocations

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is frustrated by delays in relocating residents near Legacy Creosote contamination. Still, he faces criticism for planning to move low-income families to a new project near toxic waste sites.

Houston -  Houston mayor Sylvester Turner fuming over a delay in his proposal to relocate residents of the 5th ward living near legacy creosote contamination from Union Pacific.

 The mayor's outrage would seem a great deal more let’s say "appropriate" - if the city council and the Houston housing authority weren’t planning to move hundreds of low-income families to their new low-income project at 800 Middle Street in 2nd ward.

 This week the controversial  $100 million plus project surrounded by legacy ash waste dumps, active lead processors, and a former state Superfund site was hammered by the Texas Commission for Environmental Quality with four violations - including the release of toxic waste.

Jackie Medcalf, Executive Director at Texas Health and Environment Alliance explains. " Not only did they find class two hazardous waste, but it's openly exposed and available for people or animals to come in contact with in addition to floodwater and run-off making its way into the bayou. This is very serious.."

· Houston Housing Authority hit with environmental sanctions by state

 · Houston lawmaker against housing project 

· Fifth Ward residents demand more testing after state finds no cancer concerns near HWPW site

A little advice for the out-going mayor - before you start clamoring to "move-out" people from one contaminated site, you probably shouldn't be quietly preparing to "move-in" hundreds of other people next door to toxic dumps.....that the city you represent created.....and failed to clean-up. . . .  am I wrong? 

WATCH MORE What's Your Point?