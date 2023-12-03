Squabbling candidates bring police to Sunnyside polling place- What's Your Point?

Just another, fun-filled day at the Sunnyside polling place with District D challenger Travis McGee "engaging" not-so-positively with incumbent Carolyn Evans Shabazz.

This week the tension and daily verbal scrapping boiled over when multiple law enforcement units were dispatched to the precinct following a confrontation between Evans Shabazz and a precinct worker.

When Fox 26 arrived, the Councilmember denied any wrongdoing...and claimed she'd been targeted with harassment by McGee.

"He's called my workers crackheads all kinds of things. He's cursed me. He's cursed them." — Carolyn Evans Shabazz, incumbent running for District D Houston City Council

"She is always playing the victim like she's done things like that. She has done things like that to me. I've been accused of stuff I never did. She has brought my family into this stuff also." — Travis McGee, runoff candidate for District D Houston City Council

No one ever said democracy wasn't messy...but this degree of behavior is the stuff of elementary school playgrounds.....and sadly, it's hardly isolated.