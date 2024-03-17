South Texas Democrat compares "Latinos for Trump" to "Jews for Hitler"

Eight months from the general election and a "battleground" congressional race in the Rio Grande valley has triggered some racially charged, head-snapping, on-the record campaign rhetoric.

It came from incumbent Democrat Vicente Gonzalez who said -"when you see ‘Latinos for Trump,’ to me it is like seeing ‘Jews for Hitler,’ almost, you know?"

Gonzalez is being challenged by former Republican congresswoman Mayra Flores who is getting loads of support from GOP donors.

The former president did recently say "migrants were poisoning the blood of the country"....so it's a pretty solid bet Democrats are likely to repeat this line of attack.

