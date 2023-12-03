Reviewing the runoff debate- What's Your Point?

Jackson Lee and Whitmire clash in pre-election debate
Houston mayoral contenders promise a second chance for non-violent individuals, a tough stance on crime, and pledge financial transparency amid corruption allegations. Voters face the decision of who can truly deliver on these promises.
Houston - The finalists in the race to be Houston's next mayor, squaring off in a head-to-head, Fox 26 debate aimed at voters responsible for deciding who will "best" lead the nation's fourth-largest city over the next four years.
Amid multiple allegations of "pay-to-play contracting and corruption with the current administration, both candidates pledged a new era of "financial transparency" if elected.