Reviewing the runoff debate- What's Your Point?

"We have to let non-violent individuals know there is a second chance for them and we've got to let the violent offenders know we are coming after you if you put a gun in somebody's face". — John Whitmire, Runoff Candidate for Houston Mayor

"Target the high risk areas. Be able to put in neighborhood store-fronts, work with businesses to provide the funding for that. Get the federal dollar." — Sheila Jackson Lee, Runoff Candidate for Houston Mayor on fighting crime

The finalists in the race to be Houston's next mayor, squaring off in a head-to-head, Fox 26 debate aimed at voters responsible for deciding who will "best" lead the nation's fourth-largest city over the next four years.

Amid multiple allegations of "pay-to-play contracting and corruption with the current administration, both candidates pledged a new era of "financial transparency" if elected.