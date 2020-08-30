Reviewing the 2020 Republican National Convention - What's Your Point?

This week's panel; Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant, Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Bill King, Houston businessman and columnist, Tomaro Bell, Super Neighborhood leader, Tony Diaz, host of Latino politics and News on KPFT join Greg Groogan to talk about the 2020 Republican National Convention.

From the South Lawn of the White House, before hundreds of invited guests, Donald J. Trump delivered his case for another four years leading a deeply divided nation.

"This is the most important election in the history of our country," said Trump

On this final night of the RNC, the President claimed prior to the pandemic he'd engineered the greatest ever American economy and looms as the best-qualified candidate to lead a national recovery.

"In a new term as President record prosperity we will again build the greatest economy in history, quickly returning to full employment, soaring incomes and record prosperity," said Trump.

Mr. Trump defended his performance battling Covid-19 - claiming to have acted quickly and effectively.

"We are delivering life-saving therapies and will produce a vaccine by the end of the year and maybe even sooner," said Trump.

The President claimed his leadership has elevated America's standing in the eyes of the world and warned voters that he alone would preserve "law and order" in a nation threatened by mob violence.

"Make no mistake, if you give power to Joe Biden the radical left will de-fund police departments all across America. They will pass federal legislation to reduce law enforcement nationwide. They will make every city look like Portland, Oregon. No one will be safe in Joe Biden's America," said Trump.

The President promised additional tax cuts and warned that if Biden is elected "China will own our country."

