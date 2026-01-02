Sydney Marquez found weeks after disappearance in Houston

The Brief Sydney Marquez has been found, police confirm. Her car had been found abandoned along Bellaire Boulevard with the keys still inside on Dec. 11. Circumstances surrounding how or where she was found have not been shared.



A 24-year-old woman who was missing for weeks in Houston has been found, authorities confirm.

What we know:

Houston police say another law enforcement agency in Jersey Village notified them that they had made contact with Sydney Marquez.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of how or where she was found have not been released.

Woman reported missing in Houston

The backstory:

Marquez, a former Texas A&M student from El Paso, disappeared while visiting friends in the area.

Her father said the car Marquez had been using was found abandoned along Bellaire Boulevard with the keys still inside on Dec. 11. Her cellphone was also left behind, something her family says was completely out of character.

She had last been seen on the night of Dec. 16 at a bus stop along South Gessner Road.

Her family traveled to Houston from El Paso to help with the search.