Houston shooting: Security guard shot, killed near restaurant; police investigating

The Brief The Houston Police Department investigating following a deadly shooting near a restaurant in East Houston, officials said. The shooting occurred near the intersection of 69th Street and Capitol Street. Officials stated a security guard was pronounced dead at the hospital.



The Houston Police Department investigating following a deadly shooting near a restaurant in East Houston, officials said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred near the intersection of 69th Street and Capitol Street.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

Houston police said a fight between the suspect and the security guard occurred in the parking lot of Connie's Restaurant.

During the fight, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the security officer, who was working for Connie's Restaurant.

The security guard was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Following the shooting, the suspect ran through the parking lot, on the railroad tracks, and north on 69th Street.

Officials said they are working to locate the suspect, conducting video canvass, speaking to witnesses, and working on a description of the suspect.

What we don't know:

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Authorities did not provide a suspect description.