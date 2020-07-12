Expand / Collapse search

Republican runoff for CD22 candidates not talking- What's Your Point?

Republican runoff candidates for Congress not talking to the media

Republican primary runoff candidates for CD 22, Kathaleen Wall, and Troy Nehls aren't talking to the media, at all. The WYP panel discusses this very different campaign strategy.

Houston -  The Republican primary runoff for Congressional District 22 may be a first of its kind in Texas, both candidates refusing to talk to reporters. Both Kathaleen Wall and Troy Nehls have been unwilling to entertain questions from local reporters before Tuesday's election.


  This week's panel; Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Tomaro Bell, Super Neighborhood leader, Bill King, Houston businessman and columnist, Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Antonio Diaz, educator and host of Latino Politics and News, join Greg Groogan talking about this unusual campaign strategy.

