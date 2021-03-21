Dozen

Dozens of lives lost. Catastrophic damage to thousands of Texas homes and a multi-billion dollar tab for emergency energy generation still far from resolved.

At the Texas capitol, the reckoning for the Lone Star State's disastrous winter blackout moved a step closer to critical mass with the forced resignation of public utility chairman Arthur D'Andrea.

That development as Lt. Governor Dan Patrick pushed through the Texas senate legislation which would effectively "clawback" billions of dollars paid generators who delivered electricity at the peak of the crisis for 300 times its normal price.

Patrick called the three days of maximum rates "a mistake" which must be corrected in defense of ratepayers.



But house speaker Dade Phelan has strongly signaled disagreement, labeling Patrick's proposal "extraordinary intervention into the free market" with the potential of triggering disastrous consequences for consumers, both business and residential.

Publicly, Governor Greg Abbott is still riding the fence, although it's widely believed he and the Lt. Governor are on opposing sides of this evolving "power play".

