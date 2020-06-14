Renaming military bases, removing Confederate statues, barring the rebel flag - What's Your Point?

This week’s panel Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant, Charles Blain, founder of Urban Reform, Bill King, businessman and columnist, Tomaro Bell, Super Neighborhood leader, and Antonio Diaz, host Latino Politics and News joins Greg Groogan sharing their thoughts on the removal of symbols of the Confederacy across America.

HOUSTON - The City of Houston plans to relocate two Confederate statues that are currently in public parks.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Thursday that the Dowling and Spirit of Confederacy statues are expected to be removed by Friday, June 19, in commemoration of the Juneteenth holiday.

Statues to be moved to museum



WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration will “not even consider” changing the name of any of the 10 Army bases that are named for Confederate Army officers. Two days earlier, Defense Secretary Mark Esper indicated that he was open to a broad discussion of such changes.

“These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom,” Trump wrote. “The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations.”

Name changes have not been proposed by the Army or the Pentagon, but on Monday, Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy indicated in response to questions from reporters that they were “open to a bipartisan discussion” of renaming bases such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Benning in Georgia.