Texas metros make up 4 of top 10 in latest US census growth data
HOUSTON - While the latest U.S. census data finds slow growth affecting large metros across the nation as a whole, four Texas areas were listed among the top 10 fastest-growing.
Along with the good news for populous Texas places, the new data also shows a high rate of growth for suburban areas near large cities in the state.
Top Texas metros
Of the 387 metro areas in the U.S., the census found that 310 had slower growth between 2024 and 2025 than the previous year. They said the decline was largely related to lower international migration.
That said, of the top 10 fastest-growing metros, the number 1 and number 2 spots were both Texan, and both were more than double the number 3 spot. Two other Texas metros also made the top 10.
- Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands metro was number 1, with +126,720
- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington was number 2, with +123,557
- Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos was number 6, with +53,796
- San Antonio-New Braunfels was number 9, with +38,402
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Top Texas counties
Along with metro areas, Texas dominated the top 10 list for fastest-growing counties.
Of the leaders, five Texas counties made the cut:
- Harris County (County seat: Houston) was number 1, with +48,695
- Collin County (County seat: McKinney) was number 2, with +42,966
- Montgomery County (County seat: Conroe) was number 4, with +30,011
- Fort Bend County (County seat: Richmond) was number 8, with +24,163
- Williamson County (County seat: Georgetown) was number 9, with +23,814
Dallas County was the only Texas area to make the top 10 list for decline, losing 2,616 residents in the census time.
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The Source: Information in this article comes from the U.S. Census.