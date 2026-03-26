Texas metros make up 4 of top 10 in latest US census growth data

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The Brief Four Texas metros rank among the fastest-growing in the U.S., led by Houston and DFW. Suburban counties like Collin and Montgomery are seeing major population gains. Dallas County was a rare outlier, posting a slight population decline.



While the latest U.S. census data finds slow growth affecting large metros across the nation as a whole, four Texas areas were listed among the top 10 fastest-growing.

Along with the good news for populous Texas places, the new data also shows a high rate of growth for suburban areas near large cities in the state.

Top Texas metros

Of the 387 metro areas in the U.S., the census found that 310 had slower growth between 2024 and 2025 than the previous year. They said the decline was largely related to lower international migration.

That said, of the top 10 fastest-growing metros, the number 1 and number 2 spots were both Texan, and both were more than double the number 3 spot. Two other Texas metros also made the top 10.

Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands metro was number 1, with +126,720

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington was number 2, with +123,557

Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos was number 6, with +53,796

San Antonio-New Braunfels was number 9, with +38,402

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Top Texas counties

Along with metro areas, Texas dominated the top 10 list for fastest-growing counties.

Of the leaders, five Texas counties made the cut:

Harris County (County seat: Houston) was number 1, with +48,695

Collin County (County seat: McKinney) was number 2, with +42,966

Montgomery County (County seat: Conroe) was number 4, with +30,011

Fort Bend County (County seat: Richmond) was number 8, with +24,163

Williamson County (County seat: Georgetown) was number 9, with +23,814

Dallas County was the only Texas area to make the top 10 list for decline, losing 2,616 residents in the census time.

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