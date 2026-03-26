Houston rents may be cooling, but affordability remains a challenge for many renters

The Brief Researchers at Rice University’s Kinder Institute say rent increases in Houston appear to be slowing after sharp jumps in the years following the pandemic. Experts say one reason may be an increase in multifamily construction, giving renters more options across the city. But more than half of renters in Houston and Harris County are still considered cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on rent.



After years of sharp rent increases, researchers say Houston’s rental market may finally be starting to cool. But that does not necessarily mean renters are feeling real relief.

According to researchers at Rice University’s Kinder Institute, rent increases in Houston are starting to slow after the steep spikes seen in the years following the pandemic. Still, experts caution that housing remains unaffordable for many families across the region.

"So they are going down if you're looking at just this last year," Caroline Cheong, Associate Director for the Center for Housing and Neighborhoods at the Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University, said in an interview with FOX 26. "What we saw post-COVID was the surge in rents... what we’re seeing more recently in the last year or so is a stabilization of rents, but rents are still increasing year over year."

What we know:

Cheong said one reason behind the recent slowdown may be an increase in multifamily construction across Houston.

As more apartment units come online, renters may have more options, which can help ease some of the upward pressure on prices.

"So, if we have more units coming online within a specific level of income, then that means that you're gonna have more people who have access to units," Cheong said. "And so rents are naturally going to go down."

But experts say that trend has not solved the larger affordability problem.

Cheong said a little over half of all renters in Houston and Harris County are cost-burdened, meaning they are paying more than 30% of their income toward rent. She also noted that rent has been growing faster than wages, leaving many households squeezed even as the pace of rent growth begins to slow.

Why It Matters:

For many renters, a slowdown in rent growth is not the same as affordable housing.

Researchers say families are also juggling higher costs for transportation, healthcare, gas, and other essentials, all while wages struggle to keep pace. That means even modest increases in rent can still put added pressure on already tight household budgets.

Cheong also said many of the newer multifamily developments coming online are higher-end units, which may not meet the needs of lower-income renters.

What renters can do:

For people preparing to renew their lease, experts say there are a few steps worth considering.

Renters may want to ask their landlord or property manager about possible concessions, including waived fees or other incentives. They should also read renewal notices carefully and pay attention not just to base rent, but to added costs like parking, pet fees, utilities, and other charges that could raise the total monthly bill.

The bottom line:

Houston renters may be seeing the pace of rent increases slow down, but experts say that does not mean the housing crunch is over.

For many families across the Houston area, rent is still taking up a major share of the monthly budget — and affordability remains a challenge.