Road rage suspect pulls out machete on woman in Harris County: VIDEO

The Brief Video shows a suspect in an apparent road rage incident threatening a woman with a machete. The suspect can be heard knocking on the victim's car window, telling her to "get out." Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office confirmed charges have been accepted on a suspect.



Harris County authorities are investigating an apparent road rage incident that happened near Willowbrook on Thursday.

FOX 26 received video from the victim in the incident showing her and the man stopped in a roadway. The viewer's husband shares she was on her way to work.

Suspects pulls out machete on driver

The backstory:

In the video, the suspect can be seen getting out of his vehicle and then taking what appears to be a machete from out the back seat of his pickup truck.

He can be heard yelling profanities and threats towards the woman as he approaches her vehicle. The suspect even knocks on the woman's window, telling her to "get out" of her car.

Eventually, he walks back to his vehicle, puts the weapon back in the back seat, and gets into his truck.

What we know:

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

The office says charges have been accepted on a suspect.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not release the suspect’s identity. It’s also unclear what charge he is facing.