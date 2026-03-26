Harris County Veterinary Health expands program with fire departments to help get lost pets back home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Lost pets in unincorporated Harris County may find their way home a little faster now that more local fire departments are being equipped with microchip scanners—part of a growing initiative to reunite families and keep animals out of overcrowded shelters.
Some Harris County authorities equipped to help pets return home quickly
What they're saying:
"When Harris County Pets reached out and offered us the opportunity to have the pet scanners, to help identify lost dogs, it seemed like a no-brainer to me," said Sean Richardson, Fire Chief with the Little York Fire Department.
Harris County Pets first armed firefighters in Spring with microchip readers in 2019. Now, the Little York Fire Department and the Atascocita Fire Department have the readers.
More fire departments in unincorporated Harris County will get them soon.
Harris County Pets sees this as a way of keeping lost pets out of shelters.
Residents who find lost dogs can take them to one of the three fire departments to see if the dog is chipped.
In some cases, the dog can be back home in no time at all.
The fire stations are prepared to keep lost dogs overnight if need be.
"Make sure your pets are microchipped, and the information is updated," said Eddie Miranda, Communications Specialist with Harris County Health.
Keeping lost dogs out of shelters frees up space, which allows more lives to be saved.
The Source: FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace spoke with Eddie Miranda, Communications Specialist with Harris County Health and Sean Richardson, Fire Chief with the Little York Fire Department.