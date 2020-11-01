Record-breaking early voter turnout in Harris County - What's Your Point?

Harris County is clearly compelled by the choices before us, citizens here completely shattered the all-time turnout record a full day before early voting was even complete. That enthusiasm is being replicated in varying degrees across our state, and generally throughout the country.

With election day itself looming just 48 hours away, two issues stick out. First, analyst Keir Murray points out, one out of five early voters here in Harris County cast a ballot for the first time in this election and one in four voters was under the age of 35. Second, the quantity of so-called "shy or quiet" Republican voters, Trump supporters who refuse to answer polls, but show up in force to back the president.

Houston area prepares for election day

