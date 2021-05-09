Reallocating police department funds will cost Texas cities under proposed law- What's Your Point?

A major setback this week for those aiming to "defund police" and re-direct the money to other programs and services.

With the rallying cry "Back the Blue" House Republicans approved HB1900 which assesses harsh penalties to major Texas cities looking to re-direct money away from law enforcement.

How harsh? For starters, any city which cuts its cops will be banned from raising property taxes or utility rates. Cities would also lose the ability to annex land for 10 years.

"Let's not play games with police officers. Let's not play games with cities." — Rep. Jarvis Johnson (D) Houston

Advertisement

The prime target of this legislation is clearly the city of Austin, although it’s an undeniable warning shot over the heads of all the others. House Bill 1900 would apply only to cities with a population of more than 250,000, or Texas' 11 largest cities.