Public corruption exposed- allegations of "self-dealing" in Midtown Redevelopment Authority

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg revealed public corruption charges in 3rd Ward at the Midtown Redevelopment Authority.

WATCH FULL PRESS CONFERENCE as Houston officials expose corruption

Now facing felony embezzlement and money laundering charges are Todd Edwards - the authority's real estate asset manager and his alleged private sector conspirators Veronica Ugorji and Kenneth Jones.

Turns out, millions of tax dollars earmarked for "overgrown" lot maintenance and demolition were siphoned off by Edwards for work that was never done.

The Midtown Authority has purchased hundreds of undeveloped lots over the years with tax dollars - and District Attorney Ogg says her office is investigating allegations of "self-dealing" in regard to those transactions.