President Trump severs relationship with World Health Organization - What's Your Point?

The 45th-president of these United States made good on a threat Friday cutting all ties with the World Health Organization which he says is controlled by the Chinese and helped cover-up that country’s unsuccessful effort to contain the coronavirus. The United States contributes more than $400 million a year to the W.H.O., about 10% of its total funding. Democrats accused President Trump of attempting to scapegoat the W.H.O.as cover for mistakes made by his own administration.

The American Medical Association is pleading with the president to reconsider and the editor of the prominent medical journal The Lancet wrote "the U.S. government has gone rogue at a time of humanitarian emergency"

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization, saying it had failed to adequately respond to the coronavirus because China has “total control” over the global organization.

He said Chinese officials “ignored” their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured the WHO to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered.

He noted that the U.S. contributes about $450 million to the world body while China provides about $40 million.

The U.S. is the largest source of financial support to the WHO and its exit is expected to significantly weaken the organization. Trump said the U.S. would be “redirecting” the money to “other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs,” without providing specifics.