President Biden's 3rd State of the Union - What's Your Point?

"If you Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you I will restore Roe v. wade as the law of the land again." — President Joe Biden, State of the Union Address, March 8, 2024

America's 46th president employing the platform offered by his third state-of-the-union address to draw some very clear battlelines for the campaign to come.

Biden chided Republicans for refusing to accept a border bill with billions for more manpower and drug interdiction....and pushed back in fiery fashion on those who question his fitness to lead.

The issue facing our nation is not how old we are, it’s how old are our ideas - hate, anger, revenge, retribution are the oldest of ideas, but you can't lead America with ancient ideas - it will only take us back

It was one of many shots aimed at Donald Trump...during an hour-long speech intended to convince voters Joe Biden still has gas in the tank for another term.

PresidentJoe Biden blasted by Alabama senator Amy Britt in the official republican response - and by his predecessor and almost certain opponent Donald Trump.

" . . . it's time to tell crooked Joe Biden - you're fired." — Donald Trump

Four national polls released within the last week each have Trump and Biden in a virtual "dead heat" .