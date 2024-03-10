Expand / Collapse search

President Biden's 3rd State of the Union - What's Your Point?

Biden fires shots at Trump, defends immigration stance

In his third State of the Union address, Biden emphasized the need for forward-thinking leadership and criticized Republicans for their stance on immigration and outdated ideas.

Houston -  America's 46th president employing the platform offered by his third state-of-the-union address to draw some very clear battlelines for the campaign to come.

 Biden chided Republicans for refusing to accept a border bill with billions for more manpower and drug interdiction....and pushed back in fiery fashion on those who question his fitness to lead.

The issue facing our nation is not how old we are, it’s how old are our ideas - hate, anger, revenge, retribution are the oldest of ideas, but you can't lead America with ancient ideas - it will only take us back

It was one of many shots aimed at Donald Trump...during an hour-long speech intended to convince voters Joe Biden still has gas in the tank for another term.

Biden faces Republican backlash and criticisms

Joe Biden faces challenges on multiple fronts as immigration and border security take center stage, with opponents like Alabama Senator Katie Britt arguing for a more proactive approach to address the nation's concerns.

PresidentJoe Biden blasted by Alabama senator Amy Britt in the official republican response - and by his predecessor and almost certain opponent Donald Trump.

Four national polls released within the last week each have Trump and Biden in a virtual "dead heat" .