Politics and the U.S. Postal Service - What's Your Point?

This week's panel; Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Charles Blain, founder of Urban Reform, Carmen Roe, Houston attorney and FOX 26 legal analyst, Janice Evans, media consultant, Antonio Diaz, host of Latino Politics and News on KPFT Radio, join Greg Groogan to talk about problems plaguing the U.S. postal service.

WASHINGTON AP August 22, 2020 With heated debate over mail delays, the House approved legislation in a rare Saturday session that would reverse recent changes in U.S. Postal Service operations and send $25 billion to shore up the agency ahead of the November election.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi recalled lawmakers to Washington over objections from Republicans dismissing the action as a stunt. President Donald Trump urged a no vote, including in a Saturday tweet, railing against mail-in ballots expected to surge in the COVID-19 crisis. He has said he wants to block extra funds to the Postal Service.

