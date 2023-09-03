Expand / Collapse search

Politicians who overstay their cognitive ability - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

How old is too old to serve in Congress?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Dianne Feinstein, both in their 80s and 90s, recently faced cognitive challenges, sparking a debate about age limits in Congress.

Houston - Its a tough 15 seconds to watch - 81-year-old Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell clearly struggling.

 McConnell's 90-year-old senate colleague Dianne Feinstein had a similar cognitive breakdown just a few weeks ago when an aide was compelled to instruct her to simply "vote aye" after the six-term Democrat launched into a stumbling speech. 

 Bottom line - how old is too old to serve in the United States Congress?

WATCH MORE WHAT'S YOUR POINT?

There's a saying that goes something like this.... "Father Time remains.... Undefeated" 

· Hot mic catches confused Feinstein being told to vote 'aye' in awkward committee moment

· What happened to Mitch McConnell?