Pence vs. Fauci, science and politics in a pandemic - What's Your Point?

This week Vice President Mike Pence accused the media of "fear-mongering" while claiming concerns over a second wave of COVID-19 are "overblown".

Meantime, Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert said he doesn't expect a return to "normalcy" for another year and doesn't expect NFL football teams will be playing this season unless players, quote "live inside a bubble".

This week's panel Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Professor Craig Jackson Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University, Michele Maples, conservative attorney, Tomaro Bell, SuperNeighborhood leader and Chris Tritico, FOX 26 Senior legal and political analyst join Greg Groogan talking about these two very different views of the future.

The coronavirus crisis is Dr. Fauci's worst nightmare