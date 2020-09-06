Pelosi's visit to the hair salon - What's Your Point?

Security footage, reported on FOX News, showed Pelosi with wet hair and without a mask covering her face inside of eSalon in apparent defiance of COVID-19 rules. In San Francisco, face coverings are mandatory in most public settings. Salons may only cut hair outdoors under new rules that took effect on Tuesday.

This week's panel; Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Janice Evans, media consultant, Tomaro Bell, Super Neighborhood leader, Bill King, businessman and columnist, Carmen Roe, FOX 26 legal analyst and Houston attorney, join Greg Groogan to talk about the controversy swirling around Nancy Pelosi this week.



READ MORE Pelosi's stylist disputes salon owner's claims it was not a 'setup'

Pelosi confirms she got her hair done indoors in San Francisco

Hear more from the What's Your Point panel