One on one with Don Huffines who is challenging Abbott in Republican primary

HOUSTON - Contrary to what many might think - not all Texas Republicans are cheering the performance of Governor Abbott - on the border, on the woefully unprepared power grid, and on so-called "election integrity."
Chief among those critics is Dallas businessman and former state senator Don Huffines who is challenging Abbott in next year's GOP primary.
 We spoke this week one-on-one.

WYP host Greg Groogan talks one on one with Republican candidate for governor Don Huffines.

For more information about this candidate visit his website  Don Hoffines

Other Republicans running for Governor include:

  • Greg Abbott, the incumbent governor
  • Paul G. Belew, criminal defense attorney
  • Chad Prather, BlazeTV talk show host, and comedian
  • Kurt Schwab, military veteran
  • Christi Craddick, member of the Railroad Commission of Texas
  • Bob Hall, member of the Texas Senate
  • Glenn Hegar, Texas comptroller of public accounts
  • Allen West, chair of the Texas Republican Party and former U.S. representative for Florida's 22nd congressional district