One on one with Don Huffines who is challenging Abbott in Republican primary

Contrary to what many might think - not all Texas Republicans are cheering the performance of Governor Abbott - on the border, on the woefully unprepared power grid, and on so-called "election integrity."

Chief among those critics is Dallas businessman and former state senator Don Huffines who is challenging Abbott in next year's GOP primary.

We spoke this week one-on-one.

For more information about this candidate visit his website Don Hoffines

Other Republicans running for Governor include:

Greg Abbott, the incumbent governor

Paul G. Belew, criminal defense attorney

Chad Prather, BlazeTV talk show host, and comedian

Kurt Schwab, military veteran

Advertisement