One on one with Don Huffines who is challenging Abbott in Republican primary
HOUSTON - Contrary to what many might think - not all Texas Republicans are cheering the performance of Governor Abbott - on the border, on the woefully unprepared power grid, and on so-called "election integrity."
Chief among those critics is Dallas businessman and former state senator Don Huffines who is challenging Abbott in next year's GOP primary.
We spoke this week one-on-one.
For more information about this candidate visit his website Don Hoffines
Other Republicans running for Governor include:
- Greg Abbott, the incumbent governor
- Paul G. Belew, criminal defense attorney
- Chad Prather, BlazeTV talk show host, and comedian
- Kurt Schwab, military veteran
- Christi Craddick, member of the Railroad Commission of Texas
- Bob Hall, member of the Texas Senate
- Glenn Hegar, Texas comptroller of public accounts
- Allen West, chair of the Texas Republican Party and former U.S. representative for Florida's 22nd congressional district